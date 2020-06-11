Caring citizens — Robert Herbert

NORFOLK — I was overwhelmed by the response of so many concerned citizens, who at my recent accident in which a driver ran a red light, took the time to see if I was OK. God’s blessings.
Roberta Herbert
OMAHA — First and foremost, I would like to say I am very disappointed by your article titled “Omaha shooting victim has Norfolk connection.” As a resident of Omaha, I find it disturbing that your organization acted as judge and jury by painting this young man as guilty in his own death.
OSMOND — In response to Your View on May 26, do you actually know how many of those deaths are from COVID-19? Did you know that in America alone we lose approximately 60,000 to 70,000 people from the flu each year? Now since the pandemic started, there has been no mention of the flu. Why? Be…
NORFOLK — To be protected from calamity, the apostle Paul warned not to let any man beguile you with enticing words; you must be rooted in Christ. Rooted and built up in Him and established in faith, abounding therein with thanksgiving. Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and va…
STANTON — The first person in this country to die of COVID-19 was 106 days ago. As of May 21, there have been 96,354 deaths since then. This averages out to be 909 a day. If this continues for one more year at this rate, it will have cost 428,139 lives.
NORFOLK — Thanks for the music and the memories! Rest in peace, Joe Hupp Jr.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is one of the best tools our nation has to combat the coronavirus crisis.
Following graduation from college last spring, my eldest granddaughter took a job in Michigan last fall so I am interested in what goes on there. I found that they are one of five or six states still locked down and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, appears to be on a power trip with disdai…
PIERCE — Because of my recent stay at Faith Regional Hospital Health Services in Norfolk, I would just like to give a huge thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff who attended to me. We are so fortunate to have doctors and nurses who truly care about your needs. The doctors and nurses…
