Cares about health care — Anneliese Kennedy

LINCOLN — The coronavirus has put health care at the forefront of everyone’s minds. Unfortunately, this is not the only health issue facing many Americans. It’s important that we can trust our elected leaders to protect and improve our health care.

I recently read a newspaper article that shows Jeff Fortenberry is that kind of a leader. I know a number of people who suffer from diabetes, and the rising cost of insulin is of great concern to them. Congressman Fortenberry has introduced a bill called Matt’s Act, aimed at making insulin more affordable.

While I am not in need of insulin myself, this bill demonstrates to me that Jeff Fortenberry is both informed, and cares, about the critical health needs of Americans. I trust that he will ensure our health care system is strong and that he’ll provide ongoing support to our nurses and hospitals, not only during the pandemic, but into the future.

ANNELIESE KENNEDY

New farm income — Martin Kleinschmit

HARTINGTON — Wind power has had a remarkably positive impact on the Nebraska economy. In addition to producing affordable and reliable clean power, wind energy is creating jobs in rural places and contributing significant new tax revenues to local governments and schools. Of all the positive…

Where does Kate Bolz stand? — Taylor Hickey

LINCOLN — Sen. Kate Bolz is challenging Congressman Fortenberry for his position in Congress, but, as a new candidate, she has not given any indication where she stands on major issues.

Who divided America? — Norma Knapp

NORFOLK — This past Sunday I attended my grandson’s confirmation service in a neighboring church. The first words of the pastor’s sermon was, “The world is in a dangerous place.”

A sign of hope — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — Isaiah 11:9 They will not hurt or destroy in all my holy mountain, for the earth will be full of the knowledge of the Lord. As the waters cover the sea.

Inconsistencies in message — Louis Pofahl

NORFOLK — What are the BLM protesters at the Norfolk intersection feeling now? Since their display of concern for George Floyd, we haven’t heard much. They haven’t showed any concern for 3-year-old Mekhi James and 1-year-old Sincere Gaston. These are just two of the six black children killed…

Hats off to law enforcement — Jim Miller

NORFOLK — I want to congratulate Don Horn and all the people who showed their support for our local police department at 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue on July 3. I must admit, along with a number of friends, we were disappointed that we were not aware of this important event taking place so…

Action needed — Bev Henkel

NORFOLK — Norfolk is a sister city of Blantyre, Malawi. We have students from there at Northeast Community College and Wayne State College.