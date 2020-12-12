Cared for in ‘Cozy Covid Cradle’ — Deanna Blomenberg

NORFOLK — Upon the arrival of COVID-19, our family stayed home with rare exception. When my father died in May, I did not even travel for his burial. However, during the last week of September, I decided to shop at a favorite store, celebrated an immediate family member’s birthday and attended church.
On Sept. 28, I tested positive for COVID-19. After working with my physician for two weeks, it became impossible for me to stay home, due to low oxygen saturation levels. Upon arriving in the Emergency Room, I was reassured by the staff.
The physician allayed my fears and provided physical comfort by tucking me in under warm blankets. He shared that he had witnessed the kind nursing care his mother provided to her patients and her example had influenced him.
In the COVID-19 unit, compassionate, caring eyes comforted me from behind N95 masks and face shields. They always made sure I felt their presence and faithfully helped me push forward toward the day I could graduate from the unit. These healthcare heroes took the time to learn about my family story. They spoke of things that brought me joy, knowing that this would give me hope. These gifts of serving and caring are an expression of God’s love shared with their patients.
These care givers are not just nurses, therapists and aides, but they are also parents, spouses and children. They go home to spend precious moments with their babies or take their children to extracurricular activities. They arrive at work early and often leave late as their patients are given priority.
I pray I never take my life, health, or loved ones for granted. Others lost their lives while I was there. Those same selfless caregivers who were treating me with such kindness were also making video calls for family members to say their final good-byes. The stories we read or watch on our favorite TV shows are actually happening in the COVID-19 unit and in the lives of real people.
We are fortunate to have the care of specialized physicians in our community. I am grateful for the expertise of a pulmonologist and an infectious disease specialist, along with my dedicated family practice team. They are all keeping informed on the latest medical therapies to be offered.
My primary care physician knew that I was accustomed to frequent interaction with our large family and inquired about my emotional needs during isolation. A specialist spoke to me of my faith in God and how that faith is what we lean on to get us through challenging situations. The dietary department personalized their service to help me meet the challenge of eating.
I was showered with cards, devotionals and beautiful bouquets. These symbols of love uplifted me and kept me from feeling alone. Their beauty and fragrance also brought smiles to the faces of my weary caregivers. Our faithful pastors shared messages of God’s love and hope.
Since my discharge on Oct. 22, I have been participating in pulmonary rehabilitation through Faith Regional Health Services. They have designed a personal program to help me regain the strength I lost. I highly recommend this program.
It is with deep gratitude that I want to thank every person who cared for me. A patient who has been infected with COVID-19 is considered noncontagious after 21 days. However, I pray that I will be a source of contagious encouragement that warms the hearts of others as they have done for me.
DEANNA BLOMENBERG