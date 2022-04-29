NORFOLK — I want to thank the Madison County Republican Party for bringing light to a nonpartisan race like that of the Norfolk School Board.
Too many times liberals and Democrats have used these nonpartisan races to sneak programs that main stream America doesn’t support into schools right under our noses. It is the wolf in sheep’s clothing approach. If you don’t believe me look at some of the most liberal state senators in the Legislature. If you were to read their web pages, you would swear they were moderates until it is too late and they get elected. Now in the Legislature, those wolves in sheep clothing are blocking a lot of legislation that would help us all. The R or D behind a politician’s name means something, like how they stand on issues.
If you are wondering why liberal policies are being adopted in our school district, you need not look any further than the political parties that are represented on the Norfolk School Board. Did you know that the school board is made up of three Democrats, an Independent and a RINO (Republican In Name Only). No surprise why we are seeing policies that swing to the left. Another curious fact is why is it that in a highly conservative and Republican school district, the last two appointees to the school board were Democrats.
Let’s take even a closer look at the two Democratic appointees who are running to be elected to the school board.
Leann Widhalm has served on the Nebraska State Education Association, a known liberal group that supports a lot of issues that some teachers don’t support. Leann has also served on the National Education Association. Both the groups she served on have passed resolutions that supported teachers teaching CRT in the classroom and resolutions supporting BLM. These are the people we do not need to support on our school boards.
Jake Claussen, the other appointed board member, a Democrat, in his interview used the typical liberal catch words like equality, diversity.
Both Widhalm and Claussen at the candidates forum failed to answer the question, “Will you support the health standards, in particular, the state comprehensive sexual portion which begins with children as early as kindergarten?” They only said they supported the resolution passed by the school board. The answer should have been NO, if they cared about protecting our children from policies like CRT.
I write this letter to inform the voters in the Norfolk School District the dangers of electing people to elected office who fail to recognize the threat to our children that liberal policies can do.
Mama Bears and Papa Bears, I am encouraging you to return the Norfolk School Board back to more conservative policies in education like reading, writing, math.
That is why I will be supporting the four conservative candidates for the school board and hope you will join me in supporting: Cindy Booth, Terri Bauer, Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon and Randy Dee.
These candidates have also been endorsed by Patriots United and Protect the Children-Nebraska.
Let’s make a school board that is accountable to parents and students.
RICK BENSON