Candidate to support — Julia Temple

WINCHESTER, Va. — I am writing to endorse Melissa Temple in her candidacy for the position of Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors.

As Melissa’s sister, I can wholeheartedly attest to her abilities to actively listen, clearly communicate, and collaborate with others in order to find solutions in challenging situations. Melissa easily makes personal connections with those around her, and even goes out of her way to get to know those with whom she may have little in common.

Melissa is a forward thinker. In this position, she would not only serve present day constituents, she would also be considering the needs of future generations, as well as our watershed neighbors downstream. I am confident that she will advocate for wise and prudent water use.

Melissa knows the value of water. Growing up we lived for several years with a well whose water was so polluted, it wasn’t safe to drink. Our family didn’t have the money to purchase the expensive purification system necessary to fix the problem, so we had to fill up jugs for drinking water at church, school, the gas station … wherever we could manage. As a member of the LENRD board, Melissa would work toward protecting our water from harmful pollutants, E. coli contamination, and elevated nitrates in order to provide safe water for all.

Melissa cares deeply for the land, for people and for the ecosystems, farms and communities of Northeast Nebraska. Vote for Melissa Temple on Nov. 8; she will serve you well.

JULIA TEMPLE

