Candidate thoughts shared — J.H. Eaton

PAPILLION — I live in the 1st Congressional District and I am voting for Patty Pansing Brooks. She is someone I trust to make decisions that will benefit her constituents rather the many who make decisions that further their self interests.
Patty has shown her ability to work with people in both political parties when she served in the nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature and I believe she can do the same in Washington. As a state senator, Patty gets bills passed that will make positive changes for all. She fought for property tax relief, increased penalties on sex traffickers and the elimination taxes on Social Security and veterans’ benefits.
Patty will fight for the rights of all Americans to get the health care they need and for their doctors to provide that care without fear of reprisal.
Her opponent has taken extremist positions and in the brief time he has been in Washington has voted against the best interests of CD1 constituents. Patty is the only candidate in this race who will vote in our best interests. She is not going to use her office to cater to other politicians who use divisive tactics and rhetoric to promote their own self interests.
J.H. EATON