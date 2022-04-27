Candidate supported — Diane Dickie

NORFOLK — I have known Zach Steiner for a few years now. He is a young business man with integrity who knows and understands the challenges facing our community and would be a valuable asset to the Norfolk City Council.
DIANE DICKIE
NORFOLK — I have known Zach Steiner for a few years now. He is a young business man with integrity who knows and understands the challenges facing our community and would be a valuable asset to the Norfolk City Council.
