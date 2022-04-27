NORFOLK — I have known Zach Steiner for a few years now. He is a young business man with integrity who knows and understands the challenges facing our community and would be a valuable asset to the Norfolk City Council.

DIANE DICKIE

Tags

In other news

Candidate supported — Diane Dickie

NORFOLK — I have known Zach Steiner for a few years now. He is a young business man with integrity who knows and understands the challenges facing our community and would be a valuable asset to the Norfolk City Council.

Likes Longhorns — Patricia Thelen

NORFOLK — In a field not too far from Norfolk, there is an unusual herd of cows. Now, Nebraska is known for its cows because we have three cows to every person and we are rated fourth in production of Angus beef in the U.S.

Supports carbon pipeline — Mark Hall

NORFOLK — Competition drives improvements and creates opportunities, but it also punishes complacency. Farmers and agricultural industries are familiar with the need to adapt to improve practices and products. As markets evolve so do our producers.