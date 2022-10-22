Candidate supported — Candace Beche

COLUMBUS — In my opinion, the only congressional candidate who really listens to and rises to address the needs and hopes of the 1st District is Patty Pansing Brooks. She doesn’t parrot tired national party lines, rather, she works for what is best for Nebraskans. As a life-long resident of this great state, I will cast my vote for her.

Patty has a proven track record of putting Nebraska families first whether it’s fighting for our right to control our own health decisions without government interference or protecting our choice of whom to marry.

She also doesn’t just pay lip-service to the need for bipartisanship. For example, she followed through by engaging state senators to work together to vote to eliminate state taxes on Social Security benefits and lower property taxes.

It’s time to put aside divisive partisan-ship and vote for the person who will best represent all of us: Patty Pansing Brooks.

CANDACE BECHE

