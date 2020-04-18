NORFOLK — Vote Eric Stinson Madison County Commissioner, District 2.
I openly declare my support for Eric Stinson for Madison County Commissioner District 2. Eric is an extremely credible person, having graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School, attended Northeast Community College and graduated from Arapahoe Community College with an associate of science degree/mortuary science. For the past 17 years he has built a good working relationship with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, county attorney and county clerk as a funeral director. I know Eric to be a true, honest, dedicated conservative with a vision for a bright future.
If elected he will guarantee to invest all the time and effort to do a good job and represent all the citizens of Madison County.
JIM MILLER