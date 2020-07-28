It is time to make some noise for the Red, White and Blue. Many of us want to let our voices be heard against the lawlessness we see in our country, but don’t know how to go about it.

The silence is killing me. Edmund Burke said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Well, together let’s say to Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters and looters, spineless Democrat and Republican politicians, and all who hate America that we are fed up with your crap and that we support the USA, our law enforcement, and Constitution. Enough already of this “destroy America” garbage. It’s checkmate time.

When I was 20 years old, I had orders to go to Vietnam. I remember walking up and down the streets of my little town (Bainville, Montana) thinking, “tomorrow I leave for Vietnam and may never see my friends and family again.”

I was prepared to lay my life down for my country and I am ready to do it again. Let’s pray that things don’t escalate to that extreme. Instead, TOGETHER we can defeat this enemy, telling them to back off, without firing a shot.

Here is the plan: From now to the end of October, every night at 9 p.m. Central time, I’m asking everyone who supports America, our flag, law enforcement and the Constitution to pop off some fire crackers, blow your car horn or other noise makers, or yell “U.S.A.” from your deck or balcony.

Police, ambulance and fire stations can sound their sirens and churches can ring their bells. It’s too bad we can’t shoot blanks with our pistols, rifles, or shotguns, but we do not recommend it, actually we discourage this. Instead, proudly display the American flag.

So today we begin this “Shout Out for America.” Give copies of this letter to your neighbors, and use social media. As this movement spreads and grows louder and louder, I pray the noise will send a clear message to those who hate America, that there are way more of us who LOVE this country.

Next, be sure to vote. Let’s save our country from these socialist/communist anarchists.

Finally, and most importantly, pray together for the USA.

God Bless America and God Bless You,

The Rev. Maynard A. Mahlen

