OSMOND — Nov. 3 carried a deeper meaning for the state of Colorado than simply who the president will be for the next four years.
Normally I would pay no attention to Colorado nor put any stock in their legislative priorities affecting the great state of Nebraska. However, what has happened in Colorado is an end-around, trick play, orchestrated by hidden players to destroy the Electoral College as we know it. This is not an exaggeration, and you will notice the issue is quite lacking in national media coverage. That is because trick plays work best when your opponent doesn’t see them coming and they are caught by surprise.
There is currently an interstate agreement being promoted that will destroy the Electoral College as we know it. The trick play is to lobby, strong arm, or convince enough state legislatures to simply pass state laws that award the electoral votes of the state to the national popular vote winner NOT the state popular vote winner. Some may say good riddance to the Electoral College, and while I and the good of the nation would disagree with you, that isn’t really the subject of this article. This article is meant to bring your attention to the fact that currently 12 to 16 states and up to 196 electoral votes have already been pledged in various ways to bypass the Electoral College!
The Electoral College most of us learned in high school is made up of 538 votes split between the various states and would require a constitutional amendment to change it. Aha! Not so! Say trickster politicians, lobbyists and hidden policy makers. The simple way to bypass and destroy the Electoral College, is simply to convince enough individual state legislators to pass new state laws that bypass the Electoral College. That is exactly what the NPVIC (National Popular Vote Interstate Compact) is about. The intent is to get enough states and electoral votes legally bound to the national vote that the Electoral College is bypassed and rendered meaningless. As of Nov. 5, there are 15 states and the District of Columbia (Washington D.C.) that have adopted legal legislation to band together this way and destroy the Electoral College.
The NPVIC would go into effect if states representing at least 270 electoral college votes adopt the legislation. This means that in a way, it is a hidden, sleeper law. What I mean by that is, for example, in Colorado proposition 113 a week ago, passed in support of the National Popular Vote idea, so the law is on the books in Colorado ... but, it doesn’t come into full force until enough other states adopt the same legal language to reach a combined group of 270 electoral votes. So, piece by piece, states can fall victim to this legal wrangling and no one is the wiser ... until the 270 electoral vote threshold is reached ... and then WHAMO! The electoral college then becomes meaningless, as the electoral college votes have now been legally pledged to whoever is named the national popular vote winner, not the state winner, and it cannot be reversed even though it may feel underhanded and un-American, it was all done legally and continues to progress today.
The solution, my fellow Americans, is to be engaged and vigilant in government, from the local tax levy all the way up to the state and federal government agendas.
Truth, transparency and responsibility are hallmarks of our great nation, do not let them fade away!
DAN HEIMAN