NORFOLK — It is a matter of record that our health experts have long advised against using tobacco, abusing alcohol and narcotics and other harmful substances.
Today, the same experts are recommending the COVID-19 “vaccine,” which is anything but in the traditional sense of the word. According to the evidence, this “vaccine” can cause problems. They include blood clotting and other adverse effects.
It’s also worth noting that Big Pharma is making millions of dollars off this. They also have arranged for legal immunity for liability.
This is something to consider. Let the buyer beware.
ROLLIN TUTTLE