Building for tomorrow — Dale Dueland

“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.” — Mark Twain
Although this quote is more than a century old, these words remain relevant today. But while everyone should be encouraged to travel, people should also seek to expand how they think about their place — where you live, work and raise a family.
Aside from a physical location, I think Twain’s quote addresses how a community lives together, builds personal relationships and works together to keep a hometown vibrant.
Twain writing in the late 1860s could not have imagined all the advancements in health care, transportation and technology we take for granted today. He was likely influenced by the Civil War and the influx of European immigrants settling west of the Mississippi River. These people brought big dreams, high expectations and a determination to make a better place for themselves.
More than 130 years ago, my great-grandfather took out a homestead claim just north of McCook. For four generations, my family has farmed and ranched in this area, and McCook has served us well. To continue to do that, McCook must remain an economically active, culturally vibrant and attractive place where people want to live.
McCook has the good fortune to be the cultural and economic hub for our region. Along with that comes responsibility, for the area’s success falls more proportionately on our shoulders. McCook has carried this responsibility well, accomplishing many “Dream and Do” projects over the years, like the Keystone Business Center, Kiplinger Fairground buildings, Anderson Cancer Center at Community Hospital, McCook Community College’s Graff Events Center and McCook Community Foundation Fund’s $4.2 million unrestricted community endowment. These projects, along with many others, required the dedication of local leaders visioning, planning and working together to take calculated risks.
McCook isn’t alone in its dedication. Energetic leaders are dreaming and doing in hometowns across Nebraska. Though their projects may differ, Nebraska communities are unified by a shared passion for a brighter future — just like homesteaders more than a century ago.
Nebraska Community Foundation is a partner in that passion. Our NCF network comprises affiliated funds representing more than 250 communities in the state, composed of volunteers committed to making their places better and brighter. They lift the voices of their neighbors in pursuit of unleashing abundant local assets, inspiring charitable giving and connecting ambitious people to accomplish goals only achievable through collective effort.
This network’s achievements are numerous, and I’ve had the privilege of being involved or witnessing many as a member of NCF’s Board of Directors. My colleagues and I are inspired by efforts like the Bridging the Learning Gap funding opportunity, which empowered affiliated funds to invest $1.2 million in 51 local school districts throughout the state as they cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Or projects like the revitalization of Stuart’s Murphy Theatre and Media Center and the Syracuse Library Foundation’s Summer Blast learning program, all of which enrich their communities in ways many may have previously thought impossible.
The network is looking toward the future, too. Hometown Intern and youth survey initiatives remind young Nebraskans they have a place in our communities while providing older generations with insights into how to grow our hometowns into places young people want to call home.
I see a bright future for Nebraska if we work to meet future demands. Internet, robotics and artificial intelligence advancements are changing why people choose to reside in a community. Career choices, recreation and lifestyle options will be increasingly important as the world becomes increasingly connected.
Can we take Nebraska on an incredible journey this decade? Can you imagine 20 to 50 years from now? It will require us to travel mentally, physically and virtually — over some rugged terrain at times — to understand what we presently do not know. The path may not always be easy, as my ancestors and I have discovered, but where it leads will be worth pursuing.
DALE DUELAND
Chairman,
Nebraska Community Foundation