O’NEILL — Here it is only the middle of February and I’m breaking my New Year’s resolution not to send letters to the Daily News.
This is in regard to the 20 Below printed on Feb. 7, addressing the RayNeo X2 AR glasses that allegedly have the ability to translate into different languages.
As with everything Made In China, I am dubious as to its function and capabilities. China has thus far stolen a vast amount of our technology, infiltrated our universities, honey-potted our politicians, sneakily bought up precious farmland and now are sending craft over our country, for which I can only assume is reconnaissance for future ill doing.
Our money hungry corporations have moved to China where slave labor such as the Uighur’s, Hui’s, Muslim’s and Uzbek’s children and women trafficked from other countries and “forced internship,” to mention a few, are used. Some of the American companies I believe that are taking advantage of slave labor there are Apple, Sony, Dell, H/P and Acer.
I challenge anyone to pick up a product nowadays without the three dreaded words “Made In China.” Especially at the large retailer on the west end of Norfolk! The ladies did a good job on their article, however, in the future, they might consider a disclaimer at the bottom.
FRED SNOWARDT