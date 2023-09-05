Bring cabooses back — Dante Medori

JENKINTOWN, Pa. — A caboose is a crewed North American railroad car coupled at the end of a freight train. Cabooses provide shelter for crew at the end of a train, who were formerly required in switching and shunting, keeping a lookout for load shifting, damage to equipment and cargo and overheating axles.
They were popular until the 1980s when safety laws requiring the presence of cabooses and full crews were relaxed. It wasn’t just modern technology such as defect detectors and end-of-train devices, railroad companies also wanted to cut corners and save money by laying off “unnecessary” train crews. Very sad when you think about it.
But it’s very obvious that defect detectors are not effective nor reliable. If they were, Norfolk Southern would not have experienced six derailments alone this year, including the massive derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. That’s why I started this petition (https://www.change.org/BringCaboosesBack) to make cabooses mandatory again like they were before 1983.
I welcome you to sign and share this petition to prevent further disasters. And, for that matter, to keep trains running. If Norfolk Southern experiences another disaster such as a derailment, they will file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy for sure.
DANTE MEDORI