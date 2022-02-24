Brave stance — Dave Gorak

La VALLE, Wis. — Your Feb. 8 commentary, “Biden’s first year makes it clear his immigration stance is to open the borders,” is extremely courageous.
His dismissal of the rule of law and American sovereignty is a subject vigorously ignored by the mainstream media whose many members apparently agree with him.
Lost among those who take up space in the nation’s newsrooms is mass immigration’s effects on the rest of us. Nowhere in what today passes for “coverage” of the immigration tsunami scrutinizes how foreign workers willing to work for less harm vulnerable American workers, i.e. those with only basic education and few skills, who are forced to compete harder for depressed wages.
The environment also is increasingly vulnerable to this growth. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, immigration now accounts for nearly 90 percent of our population growth that is projected to push our numbers past 400 million by 2060. What this means is further development of open space, including farmland that once paved over is gone forever. Natural habitat for wildlife also becomes a victim of this unending growth, as will our quality of life.
If today’s problems, e.g. traffic congestion, urban sprawl, affordable housing, education and health care seem insurmountable with 332 million people, what will they be like in only 38 years?
Another Earth Day is coming in April and its founder Gaylord Nelson’s observation is more auspicious than ever: “In this country, it’s phony to say, ‘I’m for the environment but against limiting immigration.’ ”
DAVE GORAK
Executive director
Midwest Coalition
to Reduce Immigration