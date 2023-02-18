Bills are needed — Susan Huwaldt

NELIGH — Animals are suffering right now at the hands of violent abusers— and too often these criminals get away with nothing more than a slap on the wrist for the horrific cruelty they inflict on their animal victims.
Preston Odle and Levi Evans of Dresden, Tennessee, spent four hours kicking, choking and stabbing a 4-month-old St. Bernard puppy until she died. Although Odle and Evans pleaded guilty, neither received a ban on possessing animals in the future, mandatory mental health treatment or any jail time for their animal cruelty crime. Instead, a judge sentenced them to probation and community service.
Angel Star was just a puppy. She was not housetrained and when she accidentally relieved herself in the house, her trusted guardian, a man named Willie Bee Turner, punished her with a viciousness that is impossible to fathom.
Turner first doused Angel Star in bleach. The puppy was later seen limping and smelling of bleach and alcohol. Soon after, neighbors reported a fire. Turner had locked Angel Star in a carrier and lit the puppy and her bedding on fire, leaving her to burn to death. She was heard whimpering and howling before firefighters arrived on the scene. But it was too late. No animal should ever be subjected to this kind of torture and gruesome death.
A jury convicted Turner of maliciously killing an animal and animal abuse plus two counts of arson. Turner was sentenced to nearly four years in prison and was banned from owning animals for 10 years. That is justice and it is rare in cases of animal abuse.
In New York, a sweet dog named Bella was strangled by a zip tie, thrown in a garbage bag and beat to death with a shovel by her guardian, Michael Gallagher. He was sentenced to four months in jail for his crime. That is NOT justice.
When his guardian found him, Onyx, an 18-month-old dog, was dead in a bathtub. Onyx’s guardian has left him in the care of a “friend” named Stephan Richardson. Onyx had been living with Richardson for months, but one day the dog bit him while they were playing.
Richardson responded with shocking and gruesome violence. He stabbed Onyx more than 55 times, mostly in the face and neck and then slit the dog’s throat. How any person could kill a dog in such an excessively violent way is absolutely beyond belief.
Prosecutors recommended that Richardson receive the maximum sentence for animal cruelty in New York, which is two years in prison. But Richardson was sentenced to just one year in jail for violently killing Onyx with no requirements that he undergo mental health treatment and no ban on acquiring animals, placing future animals at risk of abuse and death. That is NOT justice.
A Papillion man was sentenced to three one-year terms in prison to be served one after the other. He was also ordered not to own animals for 15 years. Officers seized and removed 665 animals from his home. Seven were found dead and two had to be euthanized. Many were severely malnourished or in physical pain due to their living conditions. Was this justice for the pain he inflicted on these innocent animals?
Every year, animals are abused and killed. And because laws are badly written and poorly enforced, the violent criminals responsible often get minor and ineffective sentences.
State laws need to be strengthened and enforced. Animal cruelty should be considered an act of domestic violence. Abusers need to be convicted and prevented from having any contact with an animal.
The Animal Legal Defense Fund ranks a state’s animal laws by the relative strength and effectiveness of their animal protection laws. In 2021 and 2022, Nebraska ranked 18. The report can be found online.
There is good news, thanks to LB 829 introduced by Sen. Wendy DeBoer, and LB 851 introduced by Sen. Anna Wishart. Both bills will strengthen animal abuse laws in Nebraska.
SUSAN HUWALDT