NORFOLK — I recently noticed a billboard in Norfolk on Omaha Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets.

Although I understand our rights for freedom of speech, do we have to tolerate flowers visibly coming out of a woman’s (genital area)?

I do not know who BFF of Omaha is, nor do I want to know them. They have paid for this billboard ad as it states in the corner of the billboard.

This billboard is in poor taste! It does NOT show respect for women; it is visually appalling; it certainly does not represent our community values!

Abortion is not the answer to health care. … Have you seen this billboard? It leaves a dark mark on our community and our values!

TRACY STOLTZMAN

