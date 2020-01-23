Bill seeks to protect teachers — Glenna Gutz

NORFOLK — In reply to the young lady with disabilities who wrote about LB147, I am sorry that you are concerned about your well-being. I do not think the authors of this bill intend that anyone be injured. They are merely trying to protect our teachers.
If students have respect for authority and can control their anger, they are in no danger of being restrained. Many young people are being placed in special ed classes that have behavior problems. There is a difference between being developmentally disabled and having a behavior problem.
Individuals with disabilities can be taught the difference between right and wrong, respect for others and to control their emotions. This is best taught between 2 and 5, not 12 and 15.
I have a developmentaly disabled daughter and I am proud to say that she is a productive part of society. She learned much in the public schools but was taught to respect her teachers and the system. I pray we can find a way to not let those with bad behaviors give a bad name to the developmentally disabled.
GLENNA GUTZ