MONTANA — Sometimes I look up your paper (probably should subscribe, huh!) online. Just want to say, Keep It Up!

Your paper is how I remember Nebraska when my parents took our family to visit Grandma in Daykin many years ago. Mother was born and raised in Daykin/Fairbury. I’m a pushing 70-year-old in northeast Montana. Haven’t been back to Husker country for probably 40 years, but I try and keep up to date. Avid Husker fan. The bumper sticker from the 1971 title is still where my mother glued it in what was my bedroom back then. Has survived numerous remodel jobs. I love Nebraska. Never been to Memorial Stadium but it’s on my bucket list.

Anyway, I appreciate your unapologetic conservative views. My mother, her family and grandma were typical Nebraskans back then. I hope Nebraska can preserve as much of that as it can. Your paper helps.

Thanks again.

ELI STROMMEN

Tags

In other news

Seeking answers — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — As I drove back into Norfolk from Omaha the other night around 11 p.m. on Highway 275, I again was assaulted by extremely bright lights facing straight south into traffic from the old rest area east of town. We are not talking just about high beams from the normal lights of a car b…

A chance to serve — The Rev. Caleb Lind

NORFOLK — On Sept. 11, dozens of volunteers from across Norfolk and surrounding communities will engage in a project to give of themselves: their time, their talents and their service. The targets?

Midge Hedrick — Don’t dump ducks

NORFOLK — Before you buy some cute little ducks for your pond or for a summer pet project for your kids, think twice about what you’ll do with them for the winter.

No to gambling — Paul Leckband

NORFOLK — Norfolk does not need a horse track and casino. Despite promises of economic windfalls, due to horse racing & casino gambling, there is a huge social cost associated with gambling. I have heard first hand from those whose lives and the lives of their family were ruined because …

Who will work? — Terry Spence

STANTON — My wife and I just returned from a weekend at Overland Park, Kansas, where we stayed in a hotel on a Friday and Saturday. Upon our return from Saturday’s activities, we discovered our beds were unmade, and the trash had not been dumped so we figured nothing at all had been cleaned.…

Caring sheriff — Adam Staib

STANTON  Back in February, I was met with the extreme cold weather like everyone else in Stanton and a sixth sense told me to go to the Uptown at about 9:20 p.m. one night and check on it. Upon arriving at our restaurant, I was horrified to find a water leak in the back room near our freezers.

Took my place — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — I would like to share something with your readers. I am not sure who originally wrote it, but I think it is worth publicizing.