MONTANA — Sometimes I look up your paper (probably should subscribe, huh!) online. Just want to say, Keep It Up!
Your paper is how I remember Nebraska when my parents took our family to visit Grandma in Daykin many years ago. Mother was born and raised in Daykin/Fairbury. I’m a pushing 70-year-old in northeast Montana. Haven’t been back to Husker country for probably 40 years, but I try and keep up to date. Avid Husker fan. The bumper sticker from the 1971 title is still where my mother glued it in what was my bedroom back then. Has survived numerous remodel jobs. I love Nebraska. Never been to Memorial Stadium but it’s on my bucket list.
Anyway, I appreciate your unapologetic conservative views. My mother, her family and grandma were typical Nebraskans back then. I hope Nebraska can preserve as much of that as it can. Your paper helps.
Thanks again.
ELI STROMMEN