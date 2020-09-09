Biden will support rural America — Maxine Moul

LINCOLN — As state directors of the USDA Rural Development offices in the administration of President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, we were privileged to work for America’s rural communities. We are honored to announce our support for Joe Biden for president.
He is the candidate we need to revitalize and support rural America. We applaud and support his plan to build a pathway to the middle class for rural Americans, in rural America. He will pursue a rural economic development strategy that partners with rural communities to invest in their unique assets, with the goal of giving young people more options to live, work and raise the next generation in rural America.
Of particular interest to rural communities and their efforts to provide quality care during the COVID-19 pandemic are his plans to expand primary care and innovative health care delivery models in rural communities.
The Biden strategy for rural economic development, to partner with rural communities and invest in their unique assets, will make sure the wealth created in rural America stays in rural America.
It is not simply good for those in rural America, it is good for everyone across our country.
MAXINE MOUL
Former Nebraska Rural Development state director