NORFOLK — We had a businessman for president. And he did as much as they let him accomplish.

Now we have a politician for president. Joe Biden has never known anything but politics.

He ran for president in 1987 and he had to drop out because of cheating. He ran again in 2019 and almost had to drop out because he said “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

Now, he is our president-elect. Let’s see what a politician can get done. For sure, we will be in bed with China.

DOLORES WOODRUFF

