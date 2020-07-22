Biden has impediment — John Farnik

VERDIGRE — In response to your commentary in the July 15 Daily News, you quote Chad Banghart, executive director of The Committee To Defend the President, who said, when writing about former Vice President Joe Biden, he is “...simply losing his oral skills with age.” Perhaps you and some of your readers do not know that former Vice President Biden is a life long stutterer. Remember this when you hear him speak and you will better understand why he sometimes comes across the way he does.

As for your heading, “Candidate in Hiding,” it is often better to remain silent and thought a fool (Joe Biden) then to speak up and remove all doubt (Donald Trump).

JOHN A. FARNIK

