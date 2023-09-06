HOUSTON, Texas — About 60 years ago, I delivered the (once-popular) Omaha paper seven days a week and subsequent to that, the Norfolk Daily News that came on the afternoon bus each day. I put a lot of miles on the old Schwinn. The paperboy has long since gone the way of the buggy whip and 5-cent candy bars. Sadly, subscribers in most towns must now rely on the quasi-efficient Postal Service to receive their day-old news. They should call it the “olds.”
I understand the economic reasons behind the stoppage of daily delivery to households and businesses of newspapers, and its no fault of the publishers. But that doesn’t make it more palatable. This problem is a national one.
There is something pleasingly tactile about holding a newspaper in one’s hands and turning the pages and reading the stories, the sports, doing the puzzles and such that still provides satisfaction to many. It remains a critical link to the outside world and enables a better grasp of reality for subscribers than those who read nothing.
A good newspaper informs, illuminates, entertains, inspires and provokes thought. We surrender something important to our freedoms when we stop reading newspapers — and worse, when newspapers start to disappear or get swallowed up by a conglomerate and turned into little more than propaganda tabloids.
In today’s high-tech world, people subscribe (usually at no cost — if one discounts freedom and enlightenment) to various online websites and social media that provide “news.” I use the quotes here because oftentimes we, the online subscriber/follower, are simply presented with a slanted viewpoint, rather than facts. Thinking people long for and deserve facts. And even for thinking people, it is becoming more difficult to sift through various media sites to discern fact from fiction. To try and separate the chaff of opinion and bias from the wheat of fact is a daily task.
The end result of the diminishing population of newspaper readers is an ever-growing populace of ignorant, easily manipulated people and more political polarization. Apathy reigns. The leftist subscribes to a “service” that feeds his ideology and the conservative does the same thing. Hence, the chasm between the two groups widens. “A Bible and a newspaper in every house ... are the principal support of virtue, morality and civil liberty.” — Benjamin Franklin
RANDY ROTHCHILD