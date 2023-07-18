‘Biased’ reporting — Kurt Bogner

NORFOLK — Shame on the Norfolk Daily News for its biased reporting on the recent Norfolk Public School Board discussion regarding trans student’s participation in sports, starting with the title, “Blanket ban: Board passes trans athlete policy on first reading.”
Let’s be truthful: the school board proposal is not a ban on trans-athletes participating in sports, as the NDN would have the public believe. The proposal requires participation in sports at NPS be based on a student’s biological sex at birth. The bottom line issue is fairness in women’s sports.
Allowing trans athletes to compete in women’s sports destroys the incentives of young women who have trained the entire career and it unfairly denies these women athletes the opportunity to win sports scholarships.
The NDN “reported” that the proposed policy goes “beyond the NSAA’s official eligibility criteria for transgender students wishing to participate in sports, which involves a rigorous multi-step process requiring significant documentation from students, therapists, doctors and peers, in addition to documentation of hormone therapy and physical testing.”
Derek Ippensen testified that a student was heartbroken when he learned of the burdensome NSAA requirements. NPS requires participation in sports at NPS be based on a student’s biological sex at birth is a simple, clear and unambiguous solution.
Sandy Wolfe claimed that the NSAA policy testing shows no advantages are held by transgender athletes. Current levels of testosterone cannot undo 15 years of bone and muscle development as a male. We’ve all seen the NCAA swimming championship photo — Lia Thomas clearly has a physical advantage over the female swimmers. The advantage is clearly evident in the neck, shoulders, height and build of Lia Thomas.
Trans-athletes having a physical advantage over women is further substantiated by the fact that Thomas went from a ranking of 554th in the men’s 200 yard freestyle to winning in the women’s championship race.
Beth Shashikant stated that the issue is not about locker and restroom usage (but it will be), it’s about participation in sports, and further pointed out the benefits of sports went beyond winning and included learning to get along, being part of a team, developing a new skills, and camaraderie. Requiring participation in sports at NPS be based on a student’s biological sex at birth does not deny trans-athletes the opportunity to participate in sports and enjoy those benefits.
Until high schools create an open category for sports (as some sports have done on the national level), the NPS policy requiring participation in sports at NPS be based on a student’s biological sex at birth is a commonsense, simple, clear and unambiguous solution that ensures fairness to women in women’s sports.
KURT BOGNER