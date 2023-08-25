Better balance desired — Eric King

FORT WORTH, Texas — So reads the top of the page of the “Opinion” section of the Norfolk Daily News: “Norfolk Daily News strives to publish editorials and columns that are informative, thought-provoking, and encourage vigorous, respectful debate. Thorough debate is essential to finding the best solutions for the issues that arise in a growing quality community.”
I wonder if the paper’s leadership can read that aloud without a chuckle.
Local media is the only news source where more Americans believe it is unbiased than biased. Your opinion-based talking heads are all conservative, right-leaning and extremely biased sources. Most are Trump supporters who rarely follow any ideological principles based on conservatism; they follow a single man and are beholden to him.
You proudly claim your organization is conservative. An odd position to take for a legitimate “news” organization, but I get it. However, please don’t espouse your intention to create a debate when pulling all your pundits from a specific side of the political spectrum.
Your debate is akin to players on the same team debating what play to call next. It’s not a debate; it’s minor semantics, it’s all coming from the neo-con ether. If you poke your head outside, you’ll find that there are many moderate Democrats in the reading area and many Republicans who disdain Trump. There are pro-life Democrats and pro-choice Republicans; First Amendment liberals and conservatives who want separation of church and state.
Those people are potential readers and subscribers. However, you choose to hitch your wagon to the ultra-right conservative bandwagon and disregard any voice that is not aligned with your political worldview.
Please don’t tell me about your desire for respectful debate. I would respectfully recommend to you that you include more viewpoints from pundits that were not asked about their whereabouts on Jan. 6. You’re missing a large part of a potential audience.
ERIC KING