NORFOLK — Someone said, “We need a new immigration policy.”
I think we just need to follow what’s on the books — if it’s still there.
Our 26th president, Teddy Roosevelt, had an immigration policy. It read something like, “You are welcome to America, but you must salute our flag, learn our language.”
There is no room in America for two policies. You are either with us or against us.
No swimming in — come the right way. If you really want to live in America, do it the right way and that’s not swimming in.
DEE WOODRUFF