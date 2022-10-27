Be good to all — Patrick Moats

COLUMBUS — Praise and give thanks to the Lord, because He is good. His love is eternal. His mercy and kindness towards us is great. His trustworthiness is forever. He loves us dearly, and His truth and faithfulness endures. Praise Him for all things.
Yes, life is a daily battle, a daily surrender, full of various difficulties. But, as we focus on joyful aspirations, like being helpful and bringing happiness to others, we will be greatly blessed in return.
For pleasant smiles and thoughtful words towards others communicates respect, friendly affections and gratitude. It’s the universal language of serene graciousness, creating bonds of peacefulness; the most efficient and clearest that can exist.
Let’s praise and thank the good lord for the gift of communication, and the gift of benevolent love for others. Be helpful — it will make the world a better place.
PATRICK MOATS