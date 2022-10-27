COLUMBUS — Praise and give thanks to the Lord, because He is good. His love is eternal. His mercy and kindness towards us is great. His trustworthiness is forever. He loves us dearly, and His truth and faithfulness endures. Praise Him for all things.

Yes, life is a daily battle, a daily surrender, full of various difficulties. But, as we focus on joyful aspirations, like being helpful and bringing happiness to others, we will be greatly blessed in return.

For pleasant smiles and thoughtful words towards others communicates respect, friendly affections and gratitude. It’s the universal language of serene graciousness, creating bonds of peacefulness; the most efficient and clearest that can exist.

Let’s praise and thank the good lord for the gift of communication, and the gift of benevolent love for others. Be helpful — it will make the world a better place.

PATRICK MOATS

Tags

In other news

Fate of our nation — Norma Knapp

NORFOLK — Our upcoming mid-term election will determine if our nation will remain a free nation, or will progressively move down the path of socialism like we have been the past two years under conservative leadership.

Vote no on initiative — Cash Luhr

NORFOLK — I am not against progress or improving the City of Norfolk, but the scope of our goals need to be scaled back — making changes for the sake of change is counterproductive.

Be good to all — Patrick Moats

COLUMBUS — Praise and give thanks to the Lord, because He is good. His love is eternal. His mercy and kindness towards us is great. His trustworthiness is forever. He loves us dearly, and His truth and faithfulness endures. Praise Him for all things.

Don’t give up on our kids — Jim Pillen

LINCOLN — Of everything we produce in Nebraska, nothing beats our children. We have to do more to provide them the opportunities to pursue the careers of their dreams in Nebraska. This work starts with our schools, which for too long have been set up to fail our kids.

Need to upgrade — Bob Dudley

NORFOLK — As a business owner with an interest in the quality of the city I live in, trade in and produce in, I support the half-cent sales tax initiative. I have listened to Chief Don Miller describe current conditions the local law enforcement work in: Hallways turned into offices and hold…