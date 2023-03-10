Be careful bashing farmers — Rod Greenamyre

BRUNSWICK — After reading the articles from Flatwater Free Press last November and now two articles from high school students about farmers and nitrates, I have to say something. Farmers do follow rules with nitrogen, getting certified for usage and chemigation, etc. Yes there is no policing on amount applied but it’s simply economics you put on what you can afford, and recommended that most farmers are trying to be more and more efficient per pound of fertilizer.
This nitrate problem could have started 50 years ago, so it’s probably not going get done quickly as one student stated. Should we care and be mindful? Yes we do. We as farmers spend a lot of money on trying to help solve the problem like soil testing. Some of the testing is not required by the NRD. We do water testing, cover crops, less tillage, products to help with efficiency or leaching of nitrogen fertilizer applied.
We put fertilizer on at different times during the growing season, just to name few and other practices. We are not going to throw out there $300 to $750 per ton of nitrogen like its nothing.
Here are some facts to know while you bash farmers who feed you. In 1905, 95% of the population in the U.S were farmers. Now there are less then 1%.
Did you know farming is the only business that buys retail and sells wholesale? People with farmer and ag backgrounds got us through everything from World War I to modern times with their grit, fortitude and work ethic. So maybe people should do some research in writing articles, such as go spend a day on the farm. How about a day of milking cows, a day at a cow calf operation during calving season, a day at a hog operation and get to pressure wash a hog barn clean? Oh careful, you might get dirty.
As one article said, I’m not a farmer. To me, that equals more research and hands on research.
What about all the nitrogen that washes down the city streets after a rain from over applied nitrogen on the lawns? I’ll bet they all applied double of what they should be. That all ends up in our groundwater.
Maybe there should be energy spent on articles on our country’s bigger problems, like our increasingly wasteful and corrupt government, the homeless, racial problems, gun violence, to name a few.
I’m in no matter saying that there is not a nitrate problem or making light of the risk of cancer.
We as farmers are mindful and trying to help solve the problem. So the next time you walk in the grocery store, on, the milk, eggs, chicken, hamburger, doesn’t come from aisle three. It comes from FARMERS, the hand that feeds you and the world. People do care.
Have a nice day.
ROD GREENAMYRE