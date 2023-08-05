BATTLE CREEK — I am writing to you in regards to the story in the July 28, 2023, Norfolk Daily News.
I am a lifetime resident of Battle Creek except for a seven-year period from June 1997 to May 2004. I think this qualifies me as someone who has knowledge about the flooding history of Battle Creek. I returned home in time for the floods of 2007 and 2010.
I have a vested interest in seeing a solution to the flooding issues that have caused so many problems, as I live at what I call flood central here in Battle Creek. In fact you probably still have file photos that your reporter took from my back sidewalk of our house of our silver Chrysler under water and vehicles driving through water a foot deep on McAllister Street on the north side. I have not taken the opportunity to address the NRD board at any of their meetings and informative meetings regarding this project. I thought that common sense and right would win the day. But now it appears that money is going to be the deciding factor on what solution is chosen.
I would like to know who is in the background and pushing to have a dam or dams built on the creek here at Battle Creek. It would appear to me that if one were to look at a Madison County Plat Book, that there are several parties who would benefit very handsomely if this project is rammed through without considering other solutions. I feel that at least two of the NRD board members should have recused themselves from voting on this.
I also feel that Norfolk’s mayor and the big boss from Nucor should learn a thing or two about the Elkhorn River watershed area. The flooding that occurred in Norfolk in 2010 was not because of the creek here at Battle Creek but was caused by the 11-12 inches of rain that the Atkinson and Ainsworth areas experienced over several days. This water came downstream and caused the creek here at Battle Creek to back up and the flooding in Norfolk.
I know that the NRD board has to finish this survey or pay back a huge amount of money at taxpayer expense but this project will not solve all of BC’s flooding issues, and they know that. You can dam up the creek, but every time we get a heavy rain we will still have street flooding at several areas in town. I know that this letter will not be very popular with my fellow citizens, but it doesn’t matter. Right is right and wrong is wrong. A certain addition in Battle Creek should not have been built. You can ask any old time resident, and they will agree to a man or woman.
My parents taught me that it is morally wrong to solve your problems at someone else’s expense and this is what this project is doing. Surely with all of the money that the Federal Government throws away, there should be a source for financing something that will work. Like I said earlier, I have a vested interest due to the fact that flooding has cost us several thousand dollars although probably not as much as it has cost some of my fellow citizens. Perhaps common sense and what is right will win in the end. After all, we still live in America, at least for now.
GARY BORGELT