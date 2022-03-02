Ban plastic bags — Bev Henkel

NORFOLK — Kudos to at least two stores downtown for encouraging customers to bring their own bags or buy the stores’ reusable shopping bags. I Bee Quilting, use your own bag and be entered in a drawing for a gift certificate. Health Works, no single use bags available so bring your own bag or buy one of their reusable bags.
In Malawi if you do not bring your own bags to the grocery store, you pay for each bag they use for your groceries. When I arrived in Kenya before leaving the plane, we were told no single use bags were allowed in the country. We would have to dispose of them immediately at the airport.
Just take a look in the fields and see the plastic bags and realize that the farmer has to remove them by hand as his equipment will be damaged if he just runs them over.
Drive Highway 36 from south of Fremont into Omaha. A favorite route to Eppley. You pass the Douglas County Landfill and you see plastic in the trees, back yards, crop land.
How about a Nebraska ban on single use plastic bags or maybe start in Norfolk as an example to the state?
BEV HENKEL