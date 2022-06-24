Ban assault rifles — Magdalene Otten

WISNER — Having grown up in Germany, I am absolutely appalled at what is going on in this country with the constant mass shootings and the overall gun violence. Everyone talks about it, they wring their hands and send thoughts and prayers. Now Congress is talking about some kind of laws, like raising the age limit for buyers and checking for mental instability.

In my opinion, what needs to be done is to totally ban all sales of military style weapons like assault rifles and high capacity magazines. They should only be available to the military. There are countries with no mass shootings, like Japan, the U.K. and Canada.

Our government could start a buyback program, which has worked elsewhere. As far as the Second Amendment goes, the Constitution was written during a different time. There could be changes made. No private citizen should be allowed to buy assault rifles.

I feel so sorry for the families of victims of this gun violence.

MAGDALENE OTTEN

Change hearts — Janelle Nelson

WAKEFIELD — Why is there so much crime and killings? Taking a quote from Barry Brown, minister of our U.S. Senate, when asked, “How can we stop these killings?” He replied, “Practice Proverbs 22:6. Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

No more guns needed — Bob Stuifbergen

AUSTIN, Texas — As a former resident of Holt County, I have to ask, is the upcoming debate about the Second Amendment regarding assault rifles REALLY about taking away personal rights? How many of you would use an assault rifle to hunt pheasant? How about deer? What kind of edible meat would…