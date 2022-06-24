Ban assault rifles — Magdalene Otten

WISNER — Having grown up in Germany, I am absolutely appalled at what is going on in this country with the constant mass shootings and the overall gun violence. Everyone talks about it, they wring their hands and send thoughts and prayers. Now Congress is talking about some kind of laws, like raising the age limit for buyers and checking for mental instability.
In my opinion, what needs to be done is to totally ban all sales of military style weapons like assault rifles and high capacity magazines. They should only be available to the military. There are countries with no mass shootings, like Japan, the U.K. and Canada.
Our government could start a buyback program, which has worked elsewhere. As far as the Second Amendment goes, the Constitution was written during a different time. There could be changes made. No private citizen should be allowed to buy assault rifles.
I feel so sorry for the families of victims of this gun violence.
MAGDALENE OTTEN