Bail or pretrial release? — Charles Balsiger

NORFOLK — In contemporary society, there is rash of use of firearms or other deadly weapons to thwart the policing authority of our government as is evidenced by the high frequency of police shootings and the killing of police officers in a number of our cities. In addition, the use of such weaponry on the community at large is endemic.
Many commentators, including yours truly, blame the courts for the liberal use of pretrial release or bail. The Eighth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States and the constitutions of the various states provide as follows: Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted. The reports of violent criminals being released on pretrial release or bail, only to continue to commit violent crimes is legion in our country.
It is instructive to consider some of the history and function of bail or pretrial release in light of the provision: “Excessive bail shall not be required.” Upon first impression one might believe the use of “shall” to be a mandatory provision. It is not.
The use of the word “excessive,” renders the provision to be objective. The United States Supreme Court has determined the function of bail is not limited to preventing the flight of the defendant prior to trial, nor to safeguarding a court’s role in adjudicating guilt or innocence. The court has “rejected the idea that the 8th Amendment prohibits the government from pursuing other admittedly compelling interests and argues the substantive limitation of the bail clause is the government’s proposed conditions of release not be ‘excessive’ in light of the perceived evil.”
Accordingly, pretrial detention of defendants charged with serious felonies who are found to pose a threat to the safety of individuals and/or the community, which no condition of release can dispel satisfies this requirement.
In substance this writer as a former prosecuting attorney submits that in any case of a defendant charged with an offense involving the use of a firearm or other deadly weapon in any proposed offense of the use of violence against an officer of the government in the discharge of his or her duties, of for that matter in an offer of violence to any individual, should be held without any condition of pretrial release or bail.
We cannot move forward in a civilized society by allowing the release of violent criminals in our communities to persist!
CHARLES W. BALSIGER