Awesome God — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — Our minds are too finite to fully comprehend all God is. He has told us so much. Psalm 145 is one of the Bible’s greatest descriptions of God. His greatness is unsearchable (cannot be explored, mysterious). We can see His mighty acts. Majesty, goodness, righteousness, compassion, glory, power, eternity, nearness, justice, worthiness to receive praise.
Knowing Jesus Christ is the key to an everlasting life. Jesus opens the door to eternal life, that all may know Him the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom you have sent (John 17:3). John 3:36 says, He who believes in the Son has everlasting life and who does not believe the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God abides on him.
He who hears my word and believes in Him who sent me has everlasting life, and shall not come into judgment, but has passed from death into life. (John 5:24)
Dear God, I want to know you personally, intimately, eternally, forgive my sins. I trust Jesus Christ and His death and resurrection, and in His name, I claim the joy of knowing you and experiencing life that will never end.
The destined end of men is not happiness, nor health, but holiness.
ELSIE LIEWER