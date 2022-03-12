NORFOLK — “A ship is always safe at short but that’s not what it was built for,” according to Albert Einstein. In life we travel our own charted course, but there are those that travel a different path and may need direction from time to time. Let us all remember that March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
The Arc of Norfolk has been an advocate for those with developmental disabilities and their families since 1953. In the time since, a plethora of positive changes have been seen, especially those locally.
This includes schools increasing inclusion and ensuring student centered learning, providers focusing on individual services plans for clients and communities actively promoting awareness and acceptance.
Please help us celebrate those with a disability and celebrate all of their ABILITIES.
MELISSA THIES
Arc of Norfolk Board of Directors