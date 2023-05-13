Autism services lost — Collen Heiser

Nebraska Behavior Supports is deeply concerned about the recent announcement from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that Telehealth will no longer be an option for providing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services, including direct care, supervision and parent training by the practitioners. It became effective May 11.
This decision will have a devastating impact on thousands of children with autism across Nebraska.
The main issue is that most children with autism in rural areas will lose access to ABA services as they do not have convenient access to a BCBA near their homes to supervise services. Telehealth provided an essential option for these families to receive ABA services, improving their life skills, social skills, and ability to have a higher quality of life.
Many other states have decided to have a permanent telehealth policy in place, as opposed to Nebraska. Additionally there is currently a federal bill stalled in committee that addresses the need for telehealth services nationwide.
Federal Bill HR635 is currently in the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, and has not gained much traction despite the fact that loss of telehealth services impacts hundreds of thousands of Americans, specifically in rural areas.
Nebraska Behavior Supports is actively advocating on behalf of these children and is urging the public to reach out to their government representative and rally for this cause.
The decision to discontinue Telehealth for Autism services will have a profound impact on children with autism in Nebraska. We are calling on Gov. Pillen and our elected officials to intervene and ensure that children with autism in our state continue to have access to the services they desperately need.
We urge all Nebraskans to join us in advocating for these children and their families. Please contact the governor. You may also e-mail at https://governor.nebraska.gov/contact-form to express the need for the governor to act today to correct this policy as soon as possible.
COLLEEN HEISER
Regional director,
Nebraska Behavior Supports