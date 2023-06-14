Attend meeting — J. Drew Foster

EMMET — I attended the June 5 Atkinson City Council meeting to listen to the presentation by a Summit Carbon Solutions representative. Summit is the company that plans to build a carbon pipeline to carry carbon dioxide (CO2) from ethanol plants in five states, including Atkinson, to a location in North Dakota where the CO2 will be pumped miles deep into the earth where it is expected to “permanently” remain.
The carbon pipeline is, at best, a dubious project. It appears to be predicated upon the notion that CO2 will kill our planet unless we start removing it from the atmosphere. And we might already be too late. Oh! Panic!
However, as clearly stated by the Summit rep, the carbon pipeline is a means of reducing ethanol plants’ “carbon footprints” to meet new federal regulations. As stated in Summit’s website, “Summit Carbon Solutions seeks to lower the carbon intensity score of ethanol plants, increasing their competitiveness and profitability.” Think that last part through and you will likely see the fallacies.
Once you embrace these realities, take the next step and ask if it is OK that Summit can, and has, strong-armed its way through the process of acquiring easements to lay the pipeline. To wit, according to the Mitchell Republic (South Dakota), Summit has filed more than 80 eminent domain lawsuits against South Dakota landowners. Gov. Noem, who promotes herself as supporting individual rights, has been silent on the matter. By the way, Summit was a platinum donor to her Jan. 7 inaugural celebration. So, follow the money through the totality of this project.
We — you and I and our planet — are not facing an existential threat from CO2. But our nation, our constitutional republic, faces an existential threat under the guise that, staying within this conversation, CO2 is poisoning us.
This pipeline WILL NOT save us from anything. This pipeline WILL likely be a great profit to its early investors. (Do you think they invested for noble causes or for financial gains?) Our acceptance of this pipeline WILL send a signal of acquiescence to Washington, that they can do as they please. With this proposed pipeline, we are facing, right here in Holt County, an abuse that is contrary to the God-given right to property ownership. That fact alone should reign supreme in our hearts and minds as we evaluate this pipeline project.
My question to you is, will you stand with landowners who oppose the pipeline crossing their land, or will you stand with those who will profit from the project, many of whom do not live in Holt County or even in Nebraska?
Summit is on the agenda for the Holt County Board of Supervisors meeting on 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16. I urge you to attend.
J. DREW FOSTER