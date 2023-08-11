Attack on Title IX — Steve and Sue Weaver

NORFOLK — Title IX is a nondiscrimination mandate, and while we often think of it as providing equal opportunities for girls, it does far more than that. In June 2021, the U.S. Department of Education clarified specifically that Title IX protects students from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
The proposed school board policy is an attack on Title IX. If you truly value the impact of Title IX, please contact members of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education in advance of their meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, and ask them not to pass the proposed change to Board Policy 5301.
STEVE AND SUE WEAVER