At what cost? — Aaron Holzkamp

NORFOLK — The school board for Norfolk Public Schools will vote at their Aug. 14, meeting on a policy change related to sports participation. The proposed language is: “Participation in athletics at the 6-12th grade levels will be restricted to a students’ biological sex, at birth, as stated on the student’s original birth certificate or subsequent court order.”

The purpose is to prohibit transgender students from participating on teams that match their gender identity. One thing that’s notable is that the NSAA has a state policy in place that our district already follows to address requests from transgender students to participate.

Putting feelings about transgender students aside, I am concerned about the potential financial impact on our district. Passing a policy like this opens the school up to lawsuits, which in other states have cost tax payers hundreds of thousands of dollars. (An example from last year is the Central Bucks School District in Pennsylvania.)

No matter your views on gender identity, I hope we can agree that our local schools should use resources wisely, to support student learning, not to defend the district in lawsuits against discriminatory policies, which are unnecessary and could be avoided. Leaving the policy at the state level protects the school from potential litigation.

I urge you to reach out to members of the school board in advance of the vote next Monday and let them know you are not in favor of this policy. Save our tax dollars for important educational costs.

AARON HOLZKAMP

