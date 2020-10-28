MEADOW GROVE — After reading the news article about hand corn picking contests, it brought back “memories.” When I was 12 years of age, I helped my dad pick corn by hand. I picked one row next to the wagon and my dad took two rows on my left. The wagon had a high row of boards called the “Bang Board” to prevent ears from flying over. Two horses pulled the wagon, and there was no driver.

The horses wore a wire basket over their noses to prevent them from eating corn. Some people wore a strap with a metal hook attached to it to help rip the husks open. They had corn picking contests in those days.

One man from Meadow Grove prided himself on winning many times. This took place in the 1940s, and I remember the experience very well. If anyone could pick 100 bushels in a day, they were few and far between! Yes, I picked corn by hand!

LENORA KUCHAR

Article brought back memories — Lenora Kuchar

