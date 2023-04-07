Arrest was a hoax — Terry Spence

STANTON — Our beloved 45th President Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan at the initiative of District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who ran for that office on a pledge to get Trump.
Bragg is a joke who sits by and fails to prosecute criminals in a city where crime runs rampant. This event is nothing but the latest witch hunt by the Democratic Party to ruin the candidacy of a man they are absolutely terrified will be elected the 47th president.
The aforementioned party is a despicable agent of death to our beloved nation. The Democrats want the U.S. to be a one-party state. The Democrats want to destroy our nation with run away taxing and spending, thus causing unprecedented inflation leading to recession and depression.
The Democrats are flooding our country with 20 million illegal aliens who have crossed our southern and northern borders complete with criminals, terrorists and fentanyl just since Biden took office on Jan. 20, 2021. If we disagree with Democrats, they brand us deplorable, racists and White supremacists, trying to silence us when all we are asking for is common sense and accountability.
The Democratic Party has weaponized the Department of Justice, including the FBI, against not only Trump but all conservatives through big tech and the mainstream media. My prediction is this escapade will explode in the Democrats’ face, just like the Mueller investigation of “Russia, Russia, Russia.”
Other ridiculous examples are impeachment one and impeachment two, total wastes of taxpayer dollars. The Democratic Party has corrupted our schools and our military with critical race theory and the 1619 project.
Hear this message and hear it well, Trump will never be convicted, he will never ever give up. My prediction is Trump’s popularity numbers will soar as a result of this nasty activity and the Trump-Gov. Ron DeSantis ticket will win in 2024.
Trump is the absolute best president this country has ever witnessed for reasons that I constantly have stated in previous letters. Let me tell the Democratic Party that you will never shut us up. Alvin is nothing to brag about.
MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
TERRY SPENCE