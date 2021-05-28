Apron remembered — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — Recently I was going through some items when I came upon this poem. It is called “The Tale of Grandma’s Apron” and the author is Charlotte Nordeen. I think it is appropriate now.

In Grandma’s day the housewife

Was content with one career.

Her time was spent completely

As a household engineer.

She wore a dress with an apron

To conserve on washing clothes

And underneath, a garment

That held fast her lisle hose.

The handy cotton apron proved

It’s worth throughout the day.

She used it as a handy wipe

And to shoo the flies away.

It served her as a basket

To gather in the eggs,

Or wipe away the tear drops

When children scratched their legs.

It quickly dusted pictures

If a neighbor happened by.

Or called the men from plowing

When she waved it in the sky.

Handles on her pots and pans

Were lovingly embraced

By the washed and worn holder

She tied around her waist.

Today the average housewife

Seeks a lucrative career.

If she doesn’t hold a job,

She’s at least a volunteer.

She dresses like her husband

Except in one regard,

He’s tying on the apron

For a cook-out in the yard!

Richard Pfeifer

