Apron remembered — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — Recently I was going through some items when I came upon this poem. It is called “The Tale of Grandma’s Apron” and the author is Charlotte Nordeen. I think it is appropriate now.
In Grandma’s day the housewife
Was content with one career.
Her time was spent completely
As a household engineer.
She wore a dress with an apron
To conserve on washing clothes
And underneath, a garment
That held fast her lisle hose.
The handy cotton apron proved
It’s worth throughout the day.
She used it as a handy wipe
And to shoo the flies away.
It served her as a basket
To gather in the eggs,
Or wipe away the tear drops
When children scratched their legs.
It quickly dusted pictures
If a neighbor happened by.
Or called the men from plowing
When she waved it in the sky.
Handles on her pots and pans
Were lovingly embraced
By the washed and worn holder
She tied around her waist.
Today the average housewife
Seeks a lucrative career.
If she doesn’t hold a job,
She’s at least a volunteer.
She dresses like her husband
Except in one regard,
He’s tying on the apron
For a cook-out in the yard!
Richard Pfeifer