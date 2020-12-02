Appropriate church topic — Marian Hamling

LINDSAY — This letter is in reference to the article concerning Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, who said preaching about abortion from the pulpit was not appropriate.
I would disagree for this reason. Abortion is murder and a sin against the Fifth Commandment, “Thou shall not kill.” This issue should definitely be taught about in all Christian churches and not just at election time.
As Mother Theresa said, “A nation that kills their children is the poorest of nations.” There are several pregnancy centers in Nebraska, such as free services at the Women’s Health Center in Bellevue, that will help and support women through the pregnancy, for adoption.
There are many families waiting for babies. For example, on a TV program, “Defending Life,” a priest convinced a couple not to have an abortion and was looking for someone to adopt the Down syndrome baby. He received responses from over 900 people. Prayers for all these women who are in these situations. I do not want to use my tax dollars to support murder at Planned Parenthood.
In Jane Kleeb’s statement on election fraud, stealing and cheating are also sins against the Seventh Commandment, “Thou shall not steal.” This should definitely be spoken about in churches and in public. We have the freedom of religion, not freedom from religion.
Thank you for allowing me to voice my opinion.
MARIAN HAMLING