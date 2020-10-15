As the minority leader of the House Committee on Appropriations, Congressman Jeff Fortenberry forged bipartisan support this year to address the significant challenges faced by women veterans in Nebraska.

Sadly, the brave women who volunteer to serve our country all too often face gender discrimination and sexual harassment. The stress of these challenges may persist long after women veterans transition to civilian life. The uncertainty and stress tied to COVID-19 have made matters worse. Before COVID, the suicide rate of women veterans was nearly twice the suicide rate of non-veteran women. Since the onset of COVID-19, the veteran suicide rate has only increased.

Congressman Fortenberry successfully negotiated to add a line item to the 2021 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Funding Bill. The line item recognized the valuable role women play in our military by calling on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to increase their support for women veterans at this critical time. He championed a new initiative to support the development and expansion of a national peer-support network for women veterans.

Thank you, Congressman Fortenberry. Active-duty service women and veterans in Nebraska owe you a debt of gratitude for your vision and action on their behalf.

DALLAS BLANEY

Executive director, Challenge America

Tags

In other news

Appreciation for Fortenberry — Dallas Blaney

As the minority leader of the House Committee on Appropriations, Congressman Jeff Fortenberry forged bipartisan support this year to address the significant challenges faced by women veterans in Nebraska.

Supports board of education candidate — Julee Pfeil

NORFOLK — I am writing today to show support for the election of Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite to the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education. I have known Jenna all her life and had the privilege of watching Jenna grow into a mature, hard-working and dedicated servant leader. Character qualiti…

Media bias shows — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — I am so tired of this left leaning news media. I shouldn’t generalize but the bulk of the time the news is either distorted or just outright lies. Exhibit A, The Atlantic came out with an unknown sources gig that stated Donald Trump, when he got rained out to go to a cemetery in Eu…

Fix the streets — William "Bill" Christian

MESA, Ariz. — I was born and lived in Norfolk until I was 70 years old. At that time, I left Norfolk because of a heart condition. I needed warmer weather but I come back and visit on a regular basis. I couldn’t believe how bad the streets were.

Global warming intensifying — John Gibbons

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. — In his recent column, Michael Reagan raises some valid points about why more homes are being destroyed, but he misses the mark when he attempts to discuss the science. Global warming is intensifying wildfires in California just as it is causing aridification of arable land …

Remember the residents — Carol M. Smith

GRAND ISLAND — By what logic is it OK for a resident in a nursing facility to be isolated and kept from contact with their family, while those charged with caring for those individuals have no such restrictions and are allowed (after their shift) to live a normal life going to sports events,…