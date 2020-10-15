Appreciation for Fortenberry — Dallas Blaney

As the minority leader of the House Committee on Appropriations, Congressman Jeff Fortenberry forged bipartisan support this year to address the significant challenges faced by women veterans in Nebraska.
Sadly, the brave women who volunteer to serve our country all too often face gender discrimination and sexual harassment. The stress of these challenges may persist long after women veterans transition to civilian life. The uncertainty and stress tied to COVID-19 have made matters worse. Before COVID, the suicide rate of women veterans was nearly twice the suicide rate of non-veteran women. Since the onset of COVID-19, the veteran suicide rate has only increased.
Congressman Fortenberry successfully negotiated to add a line item to the 2021 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Funding Bill. The line item recognized the valuable role women play in our military by calling on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to increase their support for women veterans at this critical time. He championed a new initiative to support the development and expansion of a national peer-support network for women veterans.
Thank you, Congressman Fortenberry. Active-duty service women and veterans in Nebraska owe you a debt of gratitude for your vision and action on their behalf.
DALLAS BLANEY
Executive director, Challenge America