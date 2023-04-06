Appreciates the paper — Linda Leifeld

PEORIA, Ill. — Recently I was in Norfolk for a visit and had the opportunity to read the Norfolk Daily News. It almost made me cry “for the good ole’ days” when the Peoria Journal Star in Peoria, Ill., was a locally, employee owned newspaper.
There is a “news desert” in Central Illinois with the majority of the news copied from AP or USA Today and very little local coverage, unless you count another restaurant that opened or closed!
The coverage of the Norfolk area is top-notch, including local school board meetings, police reports, community events, announcements of engagements and celebrations of weddings and anniversaries, as well as local sporting events, and so forth.
The opinion page definitely had my attention with its well-balanced coverage from the right, left, and middle as well as the editor’s commentary.
Readers of the Norfolk Daily News, please appreciate and support your local paper. As the sayings goes, “you don’t know what you have, until you don’t have it any more.”
LINDA LEIFELD