NELIGH — Thank you for your thoughtful editorial about Sen. Ernie Chambers. I have been blessed to have lived my long life in our republic.

I have been fortunate to meet some very impressive people, including Carol Burnett; and Eleanor Roosevelt was the guest lecturer in a master’s class in Colorado. Because of Jim Kubik, I met “Bad Ernie,” in Norfolk. His is a brilliant orator, intellectually gifted lawyer and master of our one-house legislature.

Following his presentation, he sat with a young man and held his hand while they discussed points of disagreement. Ernie was wearing a T-shirt that had crosshairs over his chest. One Black fellow at the meeting had said that he had been refused service at a nearby bar. Ernie and I went in and he ordered a water, which was immediately served. Thus the evening ended.

May the wind always be at your back, Sen. Chambers. Thank you.

LEVERN HAUPTMANN

