Appreciates letter — Sam Sukup

VERDIGRE — That was a great letter to the editor from LaNell Kumm (Jan. 8, 2020), ‘Country Of Origin Labeling’ is worthy topic. As a consumer, we feel it’s good to know where our meat supply comes from.
LINCOLN — I am a person with a disability and I am worried about LB147, “The Restraint Bill.” This bill could lead to the use of physical restraint on people like me. I am regularly left out, forced to struggle to meet my basic needs, treated poorly and face many other difficult situations. …
NORFOLK — God said He would preserve David’s throne forever (Genesis 49:22). The Father will give King David’s throne to His Son, Jesus Christ, who will sit on that throne, and will save all people who want to be saved and are willing to submit to His rule!
NORFOLK — Thank you to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for his work on HR3104 Partnership for Peace Act 2019-2020. This bill attempts to address an appropriate response to the human rights of the Palestinians. It is important for me that the human rights of all people be a priority for Congress. The P…
NORFOLK — The Salvation Army this Christmas season, along with its usual “Toy, Food and Clothing Drive,” again collected pajamas for its program: “Warmth, Peace and Pajamas.” The goal was to put a warm pair of new pajamas on needy children in Norfolk who may otherwise go to bed cold.
Being a responsible adult means fulfilling certain obligations — basic, common-sense duties that are known to everyone. If you rent an apartment, you meet the monthly payment. If you buy a vehicle, you make sure to get proper insurance. And every year, you file your tax return, no exceptions.