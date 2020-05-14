Appreciates hospital — David Fleer

PIERCE — Because of my recent stay at Faith Regional Hospital Health Services in Norfolk, I would just like to give a huge thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff who attended to me. We are so fortunate to have doctors and nurses who truly care about your needs. The doctors and nurses were great.
The food was delicious. Everyone was top notch. A huge thank you to the nurses while I was in isolation and the nurses on second floor. I can’t thank them enough for all that they did for me.
DAVID FLEER