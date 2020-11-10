Appreciates community — Jennifer Muhler

NAPA, Calif. — After hearing over the years about Stanton, where my stepfather, Frank Person and his sister Lois, were born and raised, my husband and I decided to make a stop there in search of information about their hometown on our cross country drive from Napa, California.

Upon our arrival in town we stopped in at the Uptown Brewery and met Adam Staib, who was very cordial and offered us a refreshment despite the fact that his restaurant was closed due to COVID-19. We were amazed to hear that his nephew, David Gates, works for our neighbor, Francis Ford Coppola, at Inglenook Winery in St. Helena. In answer to our questions, Adam referred us to Inez Barth, head of the Historical Society, who graciously agreed to meet with us the next morning. She brought us a picture of my great grandfather, Sylvannus Person’s house, walked there with us and escorted us to the cemetery where we saw the gravestones of Syl and William (his brother) and their wives. She also agreed to look for information about where my grandfather, Ray Kearney Person, and his wife, Zoe, lived with their family before moving to California in 1920.

We would very much appreciate anyone who has a memory of of this information to please relay it on to Inez.

Initially we had made an appointment with Dorothy Fuller at the library, who graciously unearthed the materials she had there about Syl and Will who practiced medicine together at the house at 6415 Jackpine. ... In the time allotted, we found one reference to Ray K. who was secretary of the library board in 1914 when Carnegie provided funding.

We were simply bowled over by how helpful and friendly, Adam, Inez and Dorothy were. It says much about your community, as well as their desire to keep its history alive. We are hopeful of receiving more information about the Person family in hopes that we or one of our relatives will be able to return to see their residence in “person.” Thank you!

JENNIFER MUHLER

