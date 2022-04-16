NELIGH — Thanks you for the uplifting article about the priority school in Schuyler. Especially to an ancient like me, the words of Dan Hoesing in these fractious times are exceedingly important to all our citizenry.

LEVERN HAUPTMANN

Tags

In other news

Constitutional intent — Robert Hardy

LINCOLN — The original Constitution of the United States was drafted and approved in Article 7 of the document; Sept. 17, 1787. The Bill of Rights, including the Second Amendment, did not come into effect until Dec. 15, 1791. Article 1, Section 8 includes the following: to raise and support …

Don’t tax Social Security — Nivan Hornik

NORFOLK — Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha introduced LB 825. He has been working to eliminate the state taxation on Social Security for eight years. The Revenue Committee suggested eliminating it in 2030.

Appreciated article — Levern Hauptmann

NELIGH — Thanks you for the uplifting article about the priority school in Schuyler. Especially to an ancient like me, the words of Dan Hoesing in these fractious times are exceedingly important to all our citizenry.