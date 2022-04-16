Appreciated article — Levern Hauptmann

NELIGH — Thanks you for the uplifting article about the priority school in Schuyler. Especially to an ancient like me, the words of Dan Hoesing in these fractious times are exceedingly important to all our citizenry.
LEVERN HAUPTMANN
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for 48 hours
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
NELIGH — Thanks you for the uplifting article about the priority school in Schuyler. Especially to an ancient like me, the words of Dan Hoesing in these fractious times are exceedingly important to all our citizenry.
LEVERN HAUPTMANN
LINCOLN — The original Constitution of the United States was drafted and approved in Article 7 of the document; Sept. 17, 1787. The Bill of Rights, including the Second Amendment, did not come into effect until Dec. 15, 1791. Article 1, Section 8 includes the following: to raise and support …
NORFOLK — Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha introduced LB 825. He has been working to eliminate the state taxation on Social Security for eight years. The Revenue Committee suggested eliminating it in 2030.
NELIGH — Thanks you for the uplifting article about the priority school in Schuyler. Especially to an ancient like me, the words of Dan Hoesing in these fractious times are exceedingly important to all our citizenry.